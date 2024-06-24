Police appeal after alleged assault victims stop at Northampton petrol station

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for two members of the public to come forward after the victims of an alleged assault spoke to them at a Northampton petrol station.

At about 9.30pm on Friday (June 21) at the BP garage near Billing Aquadrome, the occupants of a damaged black vehicle spoke to two members of the public after an alleged assault at another location earlier that day.

