Police and fire attending incident in Northampton

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident in Northampton.

By Logan MacLeod
34 minutes ago - 1 min read

Police and fire crews were called to Euston Road, Far Cotton, earlier on Friday afternoon at about 4.30pm.

Eyewitnesses have described seeing at least two fire engines and police cars on the scene.

There is no information at this stage as to the nature of the incident but Northamptonshire Police and Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service have been approached for comment.

The scene in Euston Road in Far Cotton