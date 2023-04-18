Poles and a baseball bat used in attack near Wellingborough garages which left victim with 'serious' chest injuries

Officers investigating a serious assault on a man in Wellingborough are appealing for witnesses and information.

Police say a man was near to garages on Shearwater Lane when he was set upon by a group of up to 10 people who used poles and a baseball bat to inflict chest injuries, including multiple broken ribs.

The victim was taken to hospital following the attack at about 6.30pm yesterday (Monday, April 17).

Police are appealing for witnesses to the attack in Wellingborough

Police say his injuries are believed to be serious but not life-threatening.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information about it is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000230529.

