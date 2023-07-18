Police have now named the 27-year-old Northampton man at the centre of a murder investigation, after he was attacked near the Racecourse and died from his injuries a week later.

Tomass Tilders, aged 27, died at Northampton General Hospital after collapsing on Tuesday, July 11. The victim’s relatives told Northamptonshire Police that he had been assaulted by a group of up to four men near the Racecourse between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday, July 4.

Mr Tilders was later transferred to University Hospital Coventry with a serious head injury. He died from his injuries on Sunday, July 16. A forensic post-mortem will take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary in the coming days.

Superintendent Rachael Handford delivered a statement today about the ongoing investigation into 27-year-old Tomass Tilder's murder.

After launching a murder investigation into Mr Tilder’s death on July 17, Northamptonshire Police delivered a media briefing today at The Racecourse to name the victim and plead local residents with information to come forward.

Superintendent Rachael Handford, delivering a prepared statement to the press, said: “We believe, at this time, that Tomass was attacked by a group of up to four men whilst at the Racecourse area of Northampton at some point between 6am and 8pm on Tuesday, July 4.

“If you were in this area at any point during this time and you think you may have seen something that can help us including any potential sightings of Tomass or any groups of men, please get in touch as soon as possible.

“We have released CCTV images of Tomass from that day so please take a look at these and consider if you have seen him. If you did, we need to hear from you. We are also urging people who live in the area around the Racecourse to check any CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage. Perhaps you captured something that could provide vital information to our investigators.

CCTV images of Tomass Tilders on the day of the alleged assault. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

“We know that a number of members of the Northamptonshire talking community who live around the Racecourse have some element of home surveillance and we ask that you check this footage please to support this investigation. Please check your footage for Tomass. Please check your footage for his family.

“No matter how small you think your piece of information may be, please let us have a look at it so we can review it. I know there will be a deep sense of shock in the community about what has happened to this young man and we are committed to securing justice for Tomass and securing justice for his family.

“If you have any concerns, any worries or any information at all - no matter how small you think it may be - please have a chat with one of our officers. There will be an increased presence in the Racecourse over the coming days to provide reassurance and help for our local communities.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident number: 23000427923.