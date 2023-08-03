Play equipment in Northamptonshire village park destroyed after deliberate fire

A play area in a Northamptonshire village park has been destroyed after a deliberate fire.

Northamptonshire Fire & Rescue Service was called to Roberts Road in Silverstone on Wednesday (August 2) just after 5pm after a report from a nearby resident.

A fire service spokesman said: “The crew responded to calls from a nearby resident that some play park equipment was on fire.

The play equipment in Roberts Road, Silverstone has been destroyed by a fire.

"Firefighters used a hose reel jet to douse the flames, which had engulfed the wooden structure and surrounding rubber flooring.

“Once the fire was out, they used thermal imaging cameras to ensure the equipment was at a safe temperature before cordoning the area off. The fire was reported as a deliberate ignition, and the scene was left in the hands of Northamptonshire Police just before 6.45pm."