A 52-year-old pilot has appeared at Northampton Magistrates Court charged with attempting to fly illegal immigrants into the county.

Richard Styles, of no fixed abode, was detained during an operation led by the National Crime Agency on Thursday (March 24) after landing his twin-engined plane following a flight from Belgium.

Northamptonshire Police, working with the NCA, stopped a taxi which had left an airfield near Corby, arresting the driver and four Albanian nationals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police swooped after this plane landed in Northamptonshire on Friday. Photo: National Crime Agency

The operation was also supported by Border Force and Immigration Enforcement.

Both Styles and the taxi driver, a 42-year-old man from Tooting in South London, were questioned by NCA investigators.

Styles was later charged with facilitating a breach of immigration law and appeared at court on Saturday where he was remanded in custody to appear at Leicester Crown Court on April 25.

The taxi driver has been bailed, pending further enquiries.

Three men and a woman, all Albanian nationals aged between 21 and 64, remain under immigration powers.

NCA Regional Head of Investigations Jacque Beer said: “We know people smugglers use a range of methods to try and breach UK border controls and we remain alive to the threats.

“Working with our law enforcement partners we are determined to do all we can to stop them.

“The aviation and local community can play a vital role in preventing border crime, and whether you work in the aviation industry, are a keen pilot, or live locally, you should report any unusual or suspicious activity at a UK airfield or airport immediately.”