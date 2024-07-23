Pigeons with ARROWS in their legs seen struggling to walk in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pigeons with arrows stuck in their legs have been struggling to walk in Northampton.

The RSPCA is appealing for information after receiving reports about the injured birds, which have been seen in Duston.

RSPCA says the birds have been seen for the last few weeks in the Duston area and that although they struggle to walk with the arrows in their legs, they are still able to fly making it difficult for them to be rescued. Inspectors also say they are feeding and have access to water.

They are being monitored by concerned kind-hearted members of the public and the RSPCA is being kept updated on their situation.

RSPCA Inspector Beckie Harlock is investigating the incident and said: “It is heartbreaking to think that someone has intentionally shot these poor birds with the purpose of causing harm or killing him and this cruel attack will be causing them unnecessary pain and suffering.

“We would like to hear from anyone who may know who is responsible for this. Anyone with information is urged to call the RSPCA Inspector appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

“If anyone does see these birds and are able to catch them and take them to a vet we would urge them to please let the RSPCA know on the above number.”

All wild birds are protected under the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981 and it is illegal - except under licence - to take, injure or kill wild birds.

Beckie added: “It is always very distressing to think that people may be taking pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals.

“We want to see a world where every kind of animal is treated with compassion and respect and deliberate and brutal acts of cruelty should be consigned to the past.”

The RSPCA recently launched its latest campaign – ‘No Animal Deserves Cruelty’ summer appeal – which responds to the seasonal peak in cruelty. The charity says cruelty is rising quickly in Northamptonshire, with reports locally up by 3.3 percent this year.