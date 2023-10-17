News you can trust since 1931
Phone stolen from man as he was assaulted in early hours attack in Northampton

Police say the man pictured could help
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Oct 2023, 16:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
A man was assaulted and robbed of his phone during an early hours attack in Northampton.

The incident happened in Billington Street between 1.05am and 1.20am on Monday, September 11, at the junction with Whitworth Road.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist their investigation and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000564260.