Phone and money stolen from Northampton home after man forced his way in

Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation
By Carly Odell
Published 17th Aug 2023, 11:21 BST- 1 min read

A phone and money were stolen from a Northampton home after a man forced his way in.

The incident happened at around 8.25pm on Wednesday, June 14, at an address in Derwent Close, Kings Heath.

Police say he forced his way in when the resident opened the door.

Police believe the man pictured may have information relevant.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 23000365162.