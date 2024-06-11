Pet goat Skippy stolen from field in Northamptonshire village one week before first birthday

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A pet goat called Skippy has been stolen from a field in a Northamptonshire village, one week before her first birthday.

Skippy was in her owner’s field between the allotments and the bowls club in Nether Heyford when she was stolen on Sunday (June 9) or Monday (June 10).

Jackie Hunt, who runs Whilton Locks Garden Village and owns Skippy, says the Pygmy goat is “incredibly tame” and probably went up to the fence to ‘talk’ to the people as “she thinks she is a dog”.

The upset owner said: “This was the first time that we had put her with the herd (we have 12 others). Her mother would not feed her, so we hand reared her. It’s her first birthday next week, so it seemed like a good time to introduce her, together with her friend Sue, to the others… I wish we hadn’t!

Skippy was stolen from a field in Heyford.

"Pygmy goats need to be with others - she is very vocal and very spoilt. She loves a cuddle and it is not ok to keep her on her own.”

Jackie says Skippy is wearing a pink collar and that they will put up a reward for her return.

If someone has Skippy, Jackie asks them to drop her back or call Whilton Locks on 01327 843100.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “We have received a report of the theft of a Pygmy goat from a paddock in Brookside Place, Nether Heyford.

“The theft occurred sometime between 8am on Sunday, June 9 and 6.30pm on Monday, June 10.”