Person hospitalised following car crash at 'horrendous' junction in Northampton
A victim of a road traffic collision at a ‘horrendous’ junction in Northampton has been hospitalised.
Northamptonshire Police confirmed a person has been taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Abington at 9am today (Monday).
Police say the incident happened at the junction of Park Avenue South and King Edward Road.
Officers reportedly closed the road for around one-hour while dealing with the incident. The road is now open as normal, say police.
On social media, Abington residents have described the junction as ‘horrendous’ and ‘dreadful’.