Persistent Northampton shoplifter who stole more than £2,000 worth of groceries over two-month spree jailed

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 4th Nov 2025, 11:00 GMT
Northampton Chronicle & Echo Morning Update Tuesday 4 November, 2025
A persistent Northampton shoplifter who stole more than £2,000 worth of alcohol, meat, laundry products and more has been jailed.

Luke Scarley, of Oasis House in Campbell Street, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to 24 offences of theft from a shop between June 26 and August 29 this year.

Most Popular

Over a two-month crime-spree, the 33-year-old targeted the Co-op in Semilong Road, One-Stop in Stanhope Road and Heron Foods in Harborough Road.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scarley stole predominately meat, cheese, alcohol, confectionery and laundry products from all three stores sometimes targeting the same store more than once on the same day, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Luke Scarley.placeholder image
Luke Scarley.

He stole more than £1,000 worth of items from the Co-op over 10 separate occasions, and a further estimated £770 and £220 of goods from the One-Stop and Heron Foods after visiting each shop eight and five times respectively.

Speaking after sentencing, PC Kate Cayton of the Force’s Retail Crime Team, said: “Luke Scarley is a persistent shoplifter who has caused untold stress and misery on the business community in Northampton.

“We hope he will take advantage of his time in prison to get the help and support he needs, while at the same time providing our local businesses with respite from his offending.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Retail crime is in no way a victimless offence – it harms store workers, businesses and contributes to higher prices for the rest of us.

“We take it very seriously and continue to work hard to prevent offences, support stores and bring those responsible to justice.”

Scarley has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice