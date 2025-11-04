Persistent Northampton shoplifter who stole more than £2,000 worth of groceries over two-month spree jailed

A persistent Northampton shoplifter who stole more than £2,000 worth of alcohol, meat, laundry products and more has been jailed.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Luke Scarley, of Oasis House in Campbell Street, was sentenced at Northampton Crown Court after pleading guilty to 24 offences of theft from a shop between June 26 and August 29 this year.

Over a two-month crime-spree, the 33-year-old targeted the Co-op in Semilong Road, One-Stop in Stanhope Road and Heron Foods in Harborough Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarley stole predominately meat, cheese, alcohol, confectionery and laundry products from all three stores sometimes targeting the same store more than once on the same day, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Luke Scarley.

He stole more than £1,000 worth of items from the Co-op over 10 separate occasions, and a further estimated £770 and £220 of goods from the One-Stop and Heron Foods after visiting each shop eight and five times respectively.

Speaking after sentencing, PC Kate Cayton of the Force’s Retail Crime Team, said: “Luke Scarley is a persistent shoplifter who has caused untold stress and misery on the business community in Northampton.

“We hope he will take advantage of his time in prison to get the help and support he needs, while at the same time providing our local businesses with respite from his offending.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Retail crime is in no way a victimless offence – it harms store workers, businesses and contributes to higher prices for the rest of us.

“We take it very seriously and continue to work hard to prevent offences, support stores and bring those responsible to justice.”

Scarley has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.