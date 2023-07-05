News you can trust since 1931
Pensioner's car window smashed in Northampton after man knocked on his door

Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Jul 2023, 11:10 BST

A pensioner’s car window was smashed in Northampton after someone knocked on his door to speak to him about his vehicle.

The incident happened in Rothersthorpe Road between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on Friday (June 30).

Now police are appealing for witnesses.

Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.
Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man knocked at the door of a man in his 70s and spoke to him about his car, before returning sometime later and smashing a window on the red Peugeot 107.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”

Anyone with information or who recognises the man is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 23000403439.