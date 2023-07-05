Pensioner's car window smashed in Northampton after man knocked on his door

A pensioner’s car window was smashed in Northampton after someone knocked on his door to speak to him about his vehicle.

The incident happened in Rothersthorpe Road between 6.30pm and 6.50pm on Friday (June 30).

Now police are appealing for witnesses.

Police believe the man pictured could help with their investigation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “A man knocked at the door of a man in his 70s and spoke to him about his car, before returning sometime later and smashing a window on the red Peugeot 107.

“Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.”