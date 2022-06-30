Pensioner verbally abused by 'group of 20 teens' in Northampton leading to fall and minor injuries

A pensioner was verbally abused by a “group of 20 teenagers” in Northampton, which led to a fall and minor injuries.

The incident happened in St Katherine’s Garden in St Katherine’s Street between 5.35pm and 6.10pm on Sunday May 22.

Police officers are now appealing for witnesses.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said today (June 30): “A 73-year-old man was verbally abused as he walked past a large group of teenagers. They then surrounded him, and he fell, sustaining minor injuries.

“A member of the public intervened. However, the group followed the man as he left the park. More members of the public came to his assistance and the group then fled.

“There were at least 20 in the group, who were all white and believed to be aged between 14 and 16 years.”