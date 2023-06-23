Pensioner has bank card stolen after being distracted at Wellingborough cash point

A pensioner had his bank card stolen after being distracted at a cash point in Wellingborough.

Police have released a CCTV image of a man who may have information about the incident, which took place in Market Square.

In an appeal launched today (June 23), police revealed the theft took place between midday and 12.20pm on Tuesday, May 16.

Police want to speak to this man

A man in his 70s had his bank card stolen when he was distracted at a cash point and the bank card was later fraudulently used to withdraw £170.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: “Officers investigating the incident believe the man in the image may be able to assist with their enquiries and are appealing for him, or anyone who may recognise him, to get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”

