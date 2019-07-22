Pedestrians who witnessed 'suspicious incident' in Northampton are sought by police

Two people who witnessed a suspicious incident in Northampton are being asked to get in touch with police.

A man and a woman known to each other were in a black car in St Crispin Drive and an altercation took place at about 7pm on Friday, July 5.

The incident was on St Crispin Drive, Northampton. Photo: Google

During the incident, the man got out of the car, took a child out of the back, and made to walk away, before returning to the car.

At the time of the incident, two pedestrians were walking along the path on the other side of the road and would have witnessed what happened, according to Northamptonshire Police.

Officers are now appealing for those two witnesses to get in touch with them and let them know what they saw.

The two witnesses or anyone who might have information about the incident, should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.