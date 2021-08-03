Pedestrian suffers head and leg injuries in Northampton hit and run
Police hunt BMW driver who failed to stop in Goldings Road on Sunday night
A pedestrian in his 40s was rushed to hospital after a hit and run in Northampton on Sunday night (August 1).
Police say the victim was walking across Goldings Road when he was in collision with a dark grey BMW 3 series M Sport.
The driver of the BMW failed to stop at the scene.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman said: "The pedestrian was taken to Northampton General Hospital with leg and head injuries which are not believed to be life-changing.
"Our officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage of the BMW matching the vehicle's description being driven in the area before or after the incident."
Anyone who may have any information is asked to call 101 using incident number: 21000431170 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.