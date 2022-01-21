Pedestrian seriously hurt after Corby crash
Police have launched an appeal for information
A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a crash near Corby's Eurohub roundabout last night (Thursday).
Emergency services were called to the incident at a pedestrian crossing on the southbound carriageway of the A43 Corby bypass.
At about 6pm a red Mercedes AMG was involved in a crash with a pedestrian at the junction known locally as the Eurohub roundabout.
The pedestrian - a 23-year-old man - sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.
A police spokesman said :2Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.
"Anyone with information is asked to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615 or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting reference number 417 of 20/01/22."