Pedestrian seriously hurt after Corby crash

Police were called to the scene

A pedestrian was left with serious injuries after a crash near Corby's Eurohub roundabout last night (Thursday).

Emergency services were called to the incident at a pedestrian crossing on the southbound carriageway of the A43 Corby bypass.

At about 6pm a red Mercedes AMG was involved in a crash with a pedestrian at the junction known locally as the Eurohub roundabout.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pedestrian - a 23-year-old man - sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Hospital Coventry.

A police spokesman said :2Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the collision.