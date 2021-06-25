Peckish thief pinches frozen veg and pizza during Northampton break-in

A hungry thief took mountain bikes, tools and frozen food during a break-in at a Kingsthorpe property in the early hours of Wednesday morning (June 23).

The thief's haul included a black and blue Giant mountain bike, a black mountain bike, a black and red LG Bluetooth speaker, an electric handsaw, a tool box containing a yellow drill — plus frozen vegetables, pizza and chicken.

Officers say the break-in happened in Mill Meadow, off Boughton Green Road, sometime between midnight and 8.20am.

Police are investigating the break-in in Mill Meadow during the early hours of Wednesday

They are asking potential mountain bike buyers to get in touch if they are offered vehicles matching the description of the stolen goods in unusual circumstances.