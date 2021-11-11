PD Walt sniffs out runaway driver hiding in salt bin after crash on Northamptonshire country lane
Man charged after fleeing following crash near Sywell
A smart police dog sniffed out a runaway driver after he tried hiding in a salt bin on a country lane near Northampton.
PD Walt was called into action after a grey SEAT Exeo failed to stop for police in Ecton Lane, Sywell, at around noon on Wednesday (November 10).
A Northamptonshire Police spokesman revealed: "Walt's handler pursued a vehicle driven by a wanted male who failed to stop. He crashed into another vehicle and then tried his luck on foot by hiding in a salt bin — but was no match for Walt."
Police later confirmed a 39-year-old man from Wellingborough has been charged with failing to stop, driving dangerously, driving otherwise in accordance with a licence and without insurance in connection with the incident.
Walt is one of the canine crew featured in Northamptonshire Police Dog section's 2022 calendar which will raise cash for the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, providing vital financial support for both veterinary and rehabilitation treatment for serving and retired police dogs across the UK.