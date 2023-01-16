PD Blue’s busy weekend after motorbike thefts in Kettering and Rushden
The police dog tracked down all the stolen bikes and three suspects
A Northamptonshire police dog had a busy weekend after thefts of mopeds and a motorbike in Kettering and Rushden.
PD Blue was called in after mopeds were stolen from a home in Kettering on Saturday (January 14).
A police spokeswoman said: “These two mopeds were stolen from an address in Southgate Drive, Kettering, at about 11.40pm.
“They were located in nearby Valley Walk, Kettering.”
No arrests have been made, but anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000028136.
On Sunday (January 15), PD Blue was called to a motorcycle theft, which led to three arrests.
The spokeswoman added: “This happened about 9.30pm in Kilburn Place, Rushden, when a grey Yamaha motorbike was stolen.
“Three males were located nearby and arrested and the bike was recovered.”
The suspects are aged 20, 19 and 14, and have all been released on police bail pending further enquiries.