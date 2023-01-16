PD Blue’s busy weekend after motorbike thefts in Kettering and Rushden

A Northamptonshire police dog had a busy weekend after thefts of mopeds and a motorbike in Kettering and Rushden.

PD Blue was called in after mopeds were stolen from a home in Kettering on Saturday (January 14).

A police spokeswoman said: “These two mopeds were stolen from an address in Southgate Drive, Kettering, at about 11.40pm.

PD Blue. Photo: @NorthantsDogs.

“They were located in nearby Valley Walk, Kettering.”

No arrests have been made, but anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident number: 23000028136.

On Sunday (January 15), PD Blue was called to a motorcycle theft, which led to three arrests.

The spokeswoman added: “This happened about 9.30pm in Kilburn Place, Rushden, when a grey Yamaha motorbike was stolen.

“Three males were located nearby and arrested and the bike was recovered.”