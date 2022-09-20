PC who had sex at work labelled 'disgusting and appalling' by Northamptonshire Chief Constable

A former Northamptonshire Police officer who carried on relationships with two women while on duty would have been sacked if he had not already quit the force, a misconduct hearing has ruled.

Former PC Gareth Cox was alleged to have met one woman 19 times while he was on duty.

The pair were said to have engaged in sexual activity at the officer’s place of work TWICE between August 2018 and March 2021.

A Northamptonshire Police officer was subject to a disciplinary hearing that found he would have been sacked if he had not already quit the force.

He also used a police vehicle to travel out of the county to meet a second woman, and contacted her using a police-issue mobile phone while on duty between May 2019 and March 2021.

The hearing, chaired by Chief Constable Nick Adderley, was also told Cox fabricated diary entries to cover up his meetings.

Mr Adderley labelled the officer's behaviour as “disgusting and appalling”.

In his determination, the Chief Constable added: “At any time his actions would amount to gross misconduct and would outrage the public.

“But given the present climate, following cases involving officers in the Metropolis and other forces, this sustained activity of misconduct and dishonesty does nothing other than erode the gallant efforts of the many thousands of officers and staff, who are working tirelessly, to restore public confidence and faith in the police.”

Cox pleaded guilty to six charges involving disclosing confidential information at Leicester Magistrates' Court on August 31.

One of the cases related to disclosure of information regarding the sudden death of a child in May 2020.

The Chief Constable added: "Engaging in sexual activity, whilst on duty, revealing sensitive and private information and documentation, and making attempts to cover up these acts is without question gross misconduct of the highest order and has no place in UK policing.

“This was not simply poor judgement or a one off chance or occasion but was repeated acts over a considerable period.”

Mr Adderley confirmed he will request an application for Cox to forfeit his police pension.

The written determination revealed there was no evidence of remorse and that Cox — who did not appear at the hearing — had not engaged with the disciplinary process.

Mr Adderley added: “Using police provided and taxpayer funded equipment to pursue and engage in sexual activity as well travelling out of the county, whilst on duty, to engage in sexual activity would significantly damage the reputation of the police service and would erode public confidence, causing irreparable damage to the reputation of Northamptonshire Police and the service in general.

“Police resources are scarce, expectation from the public to be visible, available and present are high. Yet former officer Cox, through his actions, was not available, present or visible, rather he was engaging in sexual activity.

“The prolonged and repeated nature of former PC Cox’ conduct and the fact that he knew what he was doing to be wrong, are all aggravating factors.