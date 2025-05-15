Passersby have to intervene to get dog off teenage boy as it bit him near Northampton underpass

Passersby had to intervene to get a dog off a teenage boy as it bit him near a Northampton underpass.

The incident happened on Monday, April 14, between 4pm and 5pm, in Lings Way.

Police say a Rottweiler was being walked off the lead and with no muzzle in the area of Lings Way and Lings Park.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “As a 14-year-old boy was approaching the underpass with Lings Way, the dog attempted to bite him on the hand.

“He ran away but the dog caught up with him and started biting him from behind on his thigh.

“Members of the public intervened and managed to get the dog off the child.

“The dog is described as a black and brown Rottweiler.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000216048, when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.