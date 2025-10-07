Passer-by reports seeing woman being dragged by her hair towards vehicle in Northampton - police appeal

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:30 BST
A passer-by reported seeing a woman being dragged by her hair towards a vehicle in Northampton – police are now appealing for the potential victim to come forward.

The incident happened on Sunday October 5, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm, at the junction of St Andrew’s Road and Quorn Way.

Most Popular

Police say a passer-by reported seeing a woman being dragged by her hair towards a vehicle.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is unclear whether the woman got into the car or not and officers are appealing for her to come forward so they can ascertain her welfare.

The incident happened in St Andrew's Road, close to the junction with Quorn Way.placeholder image
The incident happened in St Andrew's Road, close to the junction with Quorn Way.

“She is described as a white woman, about 5ft 6in, of a skinny build, wearing a dark-coloured coat with her hair in a ponytail.

“The driver of the car was a man of Indian/Asian descent, in his late 20s, of a stocky build, with black hair in curtains and possibly a beard.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000585955.

News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice