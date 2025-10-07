Passer-by reports seeing woman being dragged by her hair towards vehicle in Northampton - police appeal

A passer-by reported seeing a woman being dragged by her hair towards a vehicle in Northampton – police are now appealing for the potential victim to come forward.

The incident happened on Sunday October 5, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm, at the junction of St Andrew’s Road and Quorn Way.

Police say a passer-by reported seeing a woman being dragged by her hair towards a vehicle.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is unclear whether the woman got into the car or not and officers are appealing for her to come forward so they can ascertain her welfare.

“She is described as a white woman, about 5ft 6in, of a skinny build, wearing a dark-coloured coat with her hair in a ponytail.

“The driver of the car was a man of Indian/Asian descent, in his late 20s, of a stocky build, with black hair in curtains and possibly a beard.”

Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000585955.