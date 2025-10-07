Passer-by reports seeing woman being dragged by her hair towards vehicle in Northampton - police appeal
The incident happened on Sunday October 5, between 10.15pm and 10.30pm, at the junction of St Andrew’s Road and Quorn Way.
Police say a passer-by reported seeing a woman being dragged by her hair towards a vehicle.
A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “It is unclear whether the woman got into the car or not and officers are appealing for her to come forward so they can ascertain her welfare.
“She is described as a white woman, about 5ft 6in, of a skinny build, wearing a dark-coloured coat with her hair in a ponytail.
“The driver of the car was a man of Indian/Asian descent, in his late 20s, of a stocky build, with black hair in curtains and possibly a beard.”
Witnesses or anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 25000585955.