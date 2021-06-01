Passenger steals wallet containing around £118 from Northampton bus driver

A passenger stole a bus driver's wallet when he was riding the number 16 bus in Northampton earlier this month.

The theft took place at around 9.50am on Wednesday, May 5 when the number 16 bus travelled along Birchfield Road East towards the town centre.

A male passenger was preparing to get off the bus at the stop near to Danefield Road but, as he exited the bus, he reached into the driver's gab and grabbed a wallet containing around £118.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Do you recognise the man in the picture?

The passenger then ran off along Danefield Road with the wallet.

A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police believe the man pictured may have information about the theft and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."