Passenger steals wallet containing around £118 from Northampton bus driver
Police shared a picture of a man, who they believe might have useful information about the incident
A passenger stole a bus driver's wallet when he was riding the number 16 bus in Northampton earlier this month.
The theft took place at around 9.50am on Wednesday, May 5 when the number 16 bus travelled along Birchfield Road East towards the town centre.
A male passenger was preparing to get off the bus at the stop near to Danefield Road but, as he exited the bus, he reached into the driver's gab and grabbed a wallet containing around £118.
The passenger then ran off along Danefield Road with the wallet.
A spokesperson for Northamptonshire Police said: "Police believe the man pictured may have information about the theft and are asking him, or anyone who recognises him, to get in touch."
Anyone with information should call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number: 21000246761.