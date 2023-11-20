Partners in West Northants take a stand against gender-based violence

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The partnership will be holding a diverse programme of virtual and face-to-face activities to raise awareness of one of the world’s biggest campaigns around preventing violence against women and girls and promoting the local support services available to women and girls who have experienced physical or sexual violence or domestic abuse.

The campaign will start with a Reclaim the Night march organised by Northamptonshire Rape Crisis on Saturday, 25 November at 6.45pm. The march will start from Wellingborough Road in Northampton, meeting in the Co-op car park on Barry Road at 6.30pm and continuing to All Saints Church, where a candlelit vigil will take place from approximately 7.10pm.

During the 16 days, the Community Safety Partnership will be distributing leaflets, posters and information to venues, workplaces and retailers across West Northamptonshire. Businesses will also be asked to place stickers in their windows, in support of the campaign.

16 Days of Activism

In addition, the partnership will be holding several pop-up support stands, where agencies such as Northamptonshire Domestic Abuse Service, Eve, Voice, Serenity and Northamptonshire Rape Crisis will be on hand to provide advice and guidance.

Locations include:

Kingsthorpe Children’s Centre

Thorplands Children’s Centre

Blackthorn Children’s Centre

Brixworth Library

Towcester Library

Daventry Library

The Grosvenor Centre

Northampton University

Cllr David Smith, WNC's Cabinet Member for Community Safety and Engagement, and Regulatory Services, said:

“We must let women and girls know that they are not alone and make it clear to perpetrators that gender-based violence and abuse will not be accepted. Together we can add our voices to the clarion call for violence against women and girls to end and make the world a safer place for all.

“Domestic abuse can be terrifying and unfortunately, it is the reality for far too many women and girls.

“The Sixteen Days of Activism is one small way in which, we, as West Northamptonshire Council and our partners can empower victims to start the journey towards becoming a survivor.

“We hope that, by highlighting this campaign it will encourage people to come forward and open up about these issues and raise awareness about the various support and services available in West Northants.”

Detective Inspector Nina Agg from the Northamptonshire Police Domestic Abuse Investigation Unit said:

“Tackling violence against women and girls is a matter of priority for Northamptonshire Police. No-one should have the fear of abuse or violence hanging over them. There is absolutely no excuse for violent, abusive, or controlling behaviour and we will pursue the perpetrators.

“I hope the 16 days campaign will encourage victims to not suffer in silence and to come forward and report incidents. We will believe you and do all we can to help.”