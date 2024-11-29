Parents urged to talk to their kids after repeated incidents of items thrown onto main road in Northampton

Police have issued an plea urging parents to talk to their children after repeated incidents of items being thrown from bridges onto a main Northampton road.

Between November 23-26, officers from Northampton Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) have received three reports of young people throwing items onto the Talavera Way from bridges in the Southfields and Round Spinney areas.

Police say at least five motorists have been affected.

The most recent incident on November 26 involved a lump of concrete, which struck a van’s bonnet, causing extensive damage and narrowly missing the driver.

Items have been thrown from bridges onto Talavera Way.

All of the incidents have happened after dark, with the offenders running off before the police can arrive.

Police say rather than being classed as criminal damage, the incidents are being treated as the more serious offence of causing danger to road users.

Now NPT officers are urging people to talk to children and teenagers about the risks of such behaviour, as well as appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

NPT officer PC Polly Scott said: “This behaviour might seem like a prank or dare to young people, but it could easily kill someone – the most recent incident involved a large block which completely destroyed the front of the van it struck.

“If it had hit that vehicle even just a few inches further back the consequences could have been catastrophic. Thankfully the driver wasn’t physically injured but must have been horrified by what happened.

“Behaviour like this is genuinely putting lives at risk, so we’re asking everyone to talk to the young people they know to help them understand the risks to others and the consequences they would face as well.

“Don’t let mucking about with your friends become dangerous – never throw or drop anything onto a road or path.”

Patrols in the area have been increased and officers have been sharing information with community contacts, with warning posters due to go up in affected locations.

Anyone with information about any of the incidents is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111, quoting incident reference 24000705710.