Panels removed from tipper van in Northamptonshire

Police officers are appealing for witnesses after an incident of theft in Forest Road in Hartwell, Northampton.

The incident happened between 8pm on Friday, May 17, and 4am on Saturday, May 18, when the unknown offender/s removed the two drop sides of a Transit tipper van in the area before making off with them.

Forest Road, Hartwell

The panels, which are green, have ''R WILSON GARDEN AND TREE MAINTENANCE'' written on them.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101. Information can also be shared anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.