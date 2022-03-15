Pair threatened by masked man with machete during row over riding e-scooter on Northampton town centre footpath
Police appeal for witnesses following incident on Monday night
Police revealed a masked man riding an e-scooter illegally on a footpath threatened two people with a machete during a row in Northampton on Monday night (March 14).
The pair, a man and a woman, were walking on the train station side of Black Lion Hill, towards the town centre, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.
A Northamptonshire Police spokesperson said: "The man verbally challenged a male on an e-scooter who was riding on the pavement.
"The scooter rider stopped, produced a machete and threatened the pair with violence. Thankfully no injuries were sustained."
Detectives are appealing for witnesses and want to hear from anyone who may have seen a scooter in the area ridden by a male wearing a blue balaclava, light-grey hoodie and light-grey bottoms.
Witnesses or anyone with information should call 101 using incident number: 22000148642