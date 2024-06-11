Paedophile medical worker from Kettering village told '12-year-old girls' he was paramedic as he groomed them

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A paedophile told what he thought were 12-year-old girls he was a paramedic and sent pictures of himself in uniform as he groomed them online.

Medical worker John Youd had no idea he was actually speaking to undercover police officers when he sent them sickening sexual messages and lewd images on Kik.

The Pytchley man even told one that any images he received back were ‘for his eyes only’ as he’d probably be arrested if he showed them to anyone else.

On Friday (June 7) he was spared from prison after Northampton Crown Court heard of his previous ‘extraordinary’ good character where he had potentially saved lives as a volunteer first responder. He then changed his clothes and put them over his head to dodge the Northants Telegraph cameras outside court.

Prosecutor Micaila Williams said Youd initiated the first contact with two decoy profiles, which both purported to be of 12-year-old girls.

In conversation with one, between January 9 and 15 this year, the 53-year-old said: “I know I am probably far too old for you to chat with and feel a little uncomfortable messaging you.”

Youd, who took a suitcase into the dock anticipating a potential jail term, told the ‘girl’ he was a paramedic and asked her what she wore to bed.

He then sent her a picture of a penis with the message: “Would it fit?”

The court heard that Youd then sent a video of a sex act, told her in detail what he wanted to do to her and said it was ‘wrong’ for him to want to see her before the chat ended.

The paedophile, of Orlingbury Road, messaged another ‘girl’ on January 17 having unsuccessfully tried to contact them twice already and again said he was a paramedic.

At the time he was employed in a role transporting human organs by a private medical company, which was a sub-contractor for the NHS.

He sent pictures of himself in uniform and photos of an ambulance car he had at his disposal before asking the ‘girl’ about boyfriends.

Ms Williams said Youd then asked if she was a virgin and if she had sent ‘naughty’ pictures.

She said: “He tells her he would masturbate once he had finished his shift.”

Youd said images were ‘for his eyes only’ because he would probably be arrested if he showed them to anyone else and then asked if she had performed a sex act.

He was later arrested and pleaded guilty to two charges of attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child and two of attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.

Mitigating, Stephen Cooke said Youd was a man of extraordinary good character who had served in the Army, risking his life in bomb disposal, before providing crucial first aid to a man who had a heart attack when he worked at Weetabix.

Mr Cooke said Youd undertook voluntary work as a community first responder and that there had been a number of occasions where he had been commended for resuscitating someone.

He added that he had lost his job, was remorseful and voluntarily seeking help from the Lucy Faithfull Foundation and had suffered cardiac events and a stroke.

At one point Mr Cooke said Youd’s medication had been linked to hypersexuality but Recorder Timothy Green KC, sentencing, said: “It in no way excuses trying to groom 12-year-old girls.”

Sentencing guidelines gave punishment for Youd’s offending a starting point of 30 months in prison, which was reduced to 22 months because of credit for his guilty pleas.

As it was two years or under it meant Recorder Green KC had the option of suspending the sentence – which he decided to do because of mitigation and a ‘realistic prospect of rehabilitation’.

Youd was sentenced to 22 months in prison, suspended for 24 months, with rehabilitation activity days and an electronic curfew stopping him from leaving his home between 8pm and 6am for 60 days.

He will be subject to a sexual harm prevention order and on the sex offender register for 10 years.

Recorder Green KC told him: “This is your chance. There won’t be any more chances.