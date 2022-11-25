Paedophile jailed after sexually assaulting child and possessing over 15,000 child abuse images

A paedophile from Daventry has been imprisoned for over three years after sexually assaulting a child and being found with over 15,000 child abuse images on his devices.

Martin Forbes, aged 36, of Braunston Road in Daventry, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday November 24 after pleading guilty to three counts of possessing indecent images of children, two counts of making indecent images of children, sexually assaulting a child and inciting a child to engage in sexual activity.

The court heard that Forbes was arrested on June 7, 2019 and police seized his computer and laptop.

Christopher Pembridge, prosecuting, said that over 15,000 child abuse images had been found on Forbes’ devices including teenage girls and infants. The analysis also revealed that Forbes actively searched for the indecent content.

The court heard that Forbes admitted the offence and admitted that this was something that he had been doing for a long time to gain sexual gratification.

Mr Pembridge told the court that, whilst Forbes, was released under investigation for these offences, he went on to sexually assaulting a young girl.

Forbes has no previous convictions relating to sex offences but was convicted for burglary in 2003 and criminal damage in 2007.

Colin Charvill, in mitigation, told the court that Forbes entered an early guilty plea and asked Her Honour Judge Crane to consider the delay in dealing with these matters since the defendant was initially interviewed in 2019.

Mr Charvill said: “He has never been to prison and he is finding his experience - since being remanded - harrowing. He is remorseful and he did apologise to his victim’s mother for what he had done.”

Forbes has had problems with drugs, alcohol and his mental health in the past, the court heard.

Judge Crane, sentencing at Northampton Crown Court, said: “In my view, you possess a risk of serious harm to children.”

