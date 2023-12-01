Paedophile jailed after pleading guilty to sexual abuse linked to Abington Street statue hang-out

One victim said: “I feel like he took my childhood and my teenage years away and destroyed them”

A man has been jailed after he pleaded guilty to sexual abuse linked to the Abington Street statue hang-out.

Joseph Martin James Arnold, aged 33, previously of Ashcroft Gardens, Northampton, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Thursday (November 30) after pleading guilty to six counts of sexual activity with an underage girl, and one count of sexual assault.

Op Antigua was launched by Northamptonshire Police at the end of June 2020 and focuses on reported sexual abuse between the years of 2006 and 2016, all originating from the statue in Abington Street where young people would gather.

Since then, multiple people have come forward to report offences against them including young women who Arnold sexually abused when they were underage.

One woman wrote in her victim personal statement, which was read out in court: “He would make me feel really insecure and that people didn’t like me very much.

“At school I didn’t really speak to people as I didn’t think anyone would like me because of how Joe had made me feel about myself.

“Whenever I see anyone or anything with the name Joseph or Arnold in it now, even the news, it brings up everything to do with him, things that have happened, or about the case.”

Joseph Martin James Arnold.

Another woman wrote in her her statement: “Joseph was a master manipulator.

“He made me feel so destroyed and defeated. He got away with his abuse for so long. I realise now I have a right to feel upset.

“I feel like he took my childhood and my teenage years away and destroyed them.”

A third woman said in her statement: “Joe was someone who just hung around with the same group of people I did on Abington Street. He made me feel special, older and cool, when in fact I was being groomed. I realise this now that I am older, when reflecting on what happened.

“He completely took advantage of my innocence.”

Speaking outside of court after sentencing, Detective Inspector Liz Basham who leads Operation Antigua said: “Today, these three brave women have got justice for what Joseph Arnold did to them.

“Although nothing can ever take away what they suffered at his hands, I hope that the result today will give them some closure.

“When we launched Operation Antigua, we made it clear how committed we were to investigating all of the reports that were made to us, and I am pleased that we have achieved a number of charges, convictions and years in prison since.

“I want to thank the investigative team who have worked tirelessly on the operation, with particular thanks to DS Colin Bowers - the officer in charge of the investigation, and DC Hayley Reed who has been supporting the victims during this very difficult time.

“I hope this case and the operation as a whole demonstrates our ongoing determination as a police force to investigate sexual abuse and bring those responsible to justice.”