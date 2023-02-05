Paedophile is jailed for more than nine years for child sex assaults in Northamptonshire

A man has been imprisoned for over nine years after committing child sex offences in Northamptonshire.

Spencer King, aged 54, of Dairy Ground, Kings Sutton, Banbury, appeared at Northampton Crown Court on Friday, February 3 after being convicted of child sex offences.

In a statement, the victim recalled that the scariest thing about King was his “piercing blue eyes,” which she saw staring back at her whenever she closed hers.

She said the ordeal has left her unable to trust people, form relationships or look into the blue eyes of loved ones. She said that she missed a lot of school and the looming trial caused her to struggle at work due to sleepless nights.

Jonathan Coode, in mitigation, described King as a “hard-working lorry driver”, who is “devoted” to his family and is of previous good character, except for a caution for harassment when he was upset over the breakdown of his relationship.

Mr Coode said the victim’s statement had been given a while ago and, by the time the trial rolled around, she had since progressed in her career and started a family.

The court heard that, when King was found guilty during his trial, he collapsed suffering chest pains and had to be taken away in an ambulance.

Mr Coode said: “He wishes me to say to the court that although he had a trial and it took him a little while to come clean, he is now genuinely remorseful and those words expressed to the probation officer are from the heart. He wants to apologise to the victim and wants her to have a fulfilled and decent life.”

His Honour Judge David Herbert KC, in his sentencing remarks said: “Your offending plainly has had and will continue to have a real impact on her life.

“I hope that you really are ashamed of your behaviour. I doubt that you have any real understanding of the harm you caused to her.”