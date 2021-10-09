Paedophile from village near Corby had hundreds of child abuse images

Northampton Magistrates' Court.

A paedophile from Rockingham will be sentenced later this month after he was caught with hundreds of vile child abuse images.

Alan Pell, 65, was arrested after police found him in possession of the vile material in 2018.

An investigation found a total of 453 indecent images of children - 16 in the most depraved category A, 83 in category B and 354 in category C.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police also found nine prohibited images of children and 328 extreme pornographic images.

They included pictures of sex acts with dogs, horses and pigs.

Earlier this month at Northampton Magistrates' Court Pell, of Michael's Walk, admitted possessing indecent images of children, prohibited images of a child and extreme pornographic images.

Magistrates granted him unconditional bail ahead of his sentencing hearing.