A 29-year-old paedophile has been sentenced to seven years and ten months in prison after he groomed and sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl in Northamptonshire hotels.

Ioan Christian Moise, 29, pleaded guilty to 12 offences last year after spending a number of days with the girl in hotels during December 2020 and January 2021.

Detectives launched an investigation after her family reported their concerns, issuing a number of public appeals for information about the whereabouts of both Moise and the girl.

Moise was jailed at Northampton Crown Court. Photo: Northamptonshire Police

Moise, previously of Northampton, was also handed an indefinite sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order against the victim which will last until she is 18.

Lead investigator, DC Howes, of Northamptonshire Police CID said: “Moise is a predatory man who took advantage of this girl to satisfy his own perverted desires.

"Even when he knew that police were looking for him, he continued to spend time with her, repeatedly sexually assaulting her in a hotel.

“I am so pleased therefore, to see that he has been handed seven years and ten months in prison and as a result, a dangerous sex offender will be off our streets for a long time, unable to hurt anyone else.

“This result is brilliant and a testament to the hard work, diligence and dedication of the detectives who investigated this case and it is because of them that Moise had no other option but to plead guilty.

“I would also like to thank the CPS lawyer who worked closely with the investigation team to achieve this outcome.

"This was an evidence-led prosecution where the victim did not want to go to court and give evidence and she continues to receive our support.