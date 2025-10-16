Owner who refused to move abandoned car from Northampton street landed with £1,000 court bill

A driver who refused official notices to remove an abandoned car in Northampton has been hit with a court bill of just over £1,000.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says Idriz Noka left his Ford Focus in Roe Road in Northampton, ignoring official notices to remove it and then failing to pay a £200 Fixed Penalty Notice for the offence.

The vehicle was later seized by WNC under the Clean Neighbourhoods and Environment Act 2005 after officers assessed it as abandoned, a spokesperson said.

“His actions cost him almost five times that of the Fixed Penalty Notice when the council pursued prosecution at Northampton Magistrates’ Court, where he was found guilty in his absence,” the spokesperson added.

“West Northamptonshire Council was represented by Scott Howkins at the hearing on September 23, which saw Noka, of Florence Road in Northampton, fined £100 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £40 plus costs of £861.94. His seized vehicle was also destroyed.”

WNC says about 300 abandoned/untaxed vehicles are removed from the streets each year.

Councillor Andrew Last, WNC’s cabinet member for HR, corporate and regulatory services said: “Abandoned cars are more than just an eyesore, they block roads, reduce parking for others and can attract vandalism or arson.

“We don’t want to see anyone end up with fines or court costs over something that can be avoided. If you’re struggling to keep your vehicle taxed or roadworthy, there are straightforward ways to deal with it safely and legally. Taking a few minutes to sort it properly can save a lot of trouble later.”