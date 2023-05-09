Owner pushes burning car away from Kettering house to stop the fire spreading

Witnesses are being sought after a black VW Polo GTi was deliberately set on fire in Stamford Road, Kettering.

The incident took place between 9.50pm and 10pm on Sunday (May 7) when the offender/s set fire to the car which was parked on a residential driveway.

A police spokesman said: “Fortunately, the owner of the car was able to push it away from the property to stop the fire from spreading.

The burnt out car in Stamford Road, Kettering

"No one was injured.”

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have captured the incident on CCTV, doorbell or dash-cam footage or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the Stamford Road/Maple Road area prior to or after the fire had started.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Firestoppers anonymously on 0800 169 5558 quoting incident number 23000276766.