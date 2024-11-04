Owner of Indian restaurant in Northampton fined after employees found to be sleeping in loft space

The owner of an Indian restaurant in Northampton has been fined in court after employees were found to be sleeping in loft space at the venue.

Suraj Pathak, c/o of Mewar Haveli restaurant in Wellingborough Road, appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court on October 29 after he was charged with breaching the Regulatory Reform (Fire Safety) Order 2005.

The 48-year-old is the owner of the Indian restaurant and pleaded guilty to the charge, after the protection team at Northamptonshire Fire and Rescue Service (NFRS) “acted on intelligence” and found that the loft space at the premises was being used to house several of its employees.

The restaurant was served with a prohibition notice in April 2023, which prohibited people from sleeping on the premises and prosecution was pursued.

Mewar Haveli in Wellingborough Road.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “A fire protection officer inspected the premises and found evidence of that practice, as well as other deficiencies. This included no fire detection system having been installed and inadequate escape and access routes (a loft hatch and vertical ladder for access and egress) – raising the risk that occupants would not be warned if a fire started and could end up trapped in the building.”

Following the hearing, Scott Richards, head of protection at NFRS, added: “Our fire protection officers acted quickly when they received information that safety was being compromised at these premises.

“Our primary aim is to protect people, and where possible we will work with restaurants and other businesses to make sure they meet the standards required to keep both their staff and customers safe.

“On this occasion however, the breaches were so severe that we were left with no option but to prosecute and send a strong message to the owner that it is unacceptable to put lives at risk.

“We are happy that the Magistrates’ Court recognised that risk and sentenced the owner accordingly, and it serves as a reminder to all businesses that fire safety is incredibly important and that there will be consequences for not complying with it.”

Pathak was sentenced to a community order of 200 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months, and he was fined, including a victim surcharge of £114 and costs of £750.