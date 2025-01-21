Owner asked to come forward after dog and walker attacked in Northampton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A dog owner is being asked by police to come forward after another dog and its owner were attacked in Northampton.

The incident happened in Glastonbury Road, Delapre, between 11.30am and 11.50am on Sunday, January 12.

Police say a man and his dog stepped aside to allow another dog walker and his two dogs to pass, when one of the pair slipped its lead and attacked the other dog.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman added: “Its owner managed to pull his dog away and told the victim to go but before he could, the dog broke free and started to attack the other dog again. As the victim intervened, he was pulled to the ground with his hand still in the dog’s mouth.

The incident happened in Glastonbury Road, Delapre.

“Officers would like to speak to the owner of the other two dogs which are described as a black Labrador and a dark grey mixed breed dog, believed to be a Pitbull/Staffordshire Bull Terrier type, called Deeko. It was wearing a thick dark coloured collar.

“Their owner is described as a white man in his mid-20s. He was about 5ft 10ins, of a slim build, with a groomed beard. He was wearing a grey hoodie and dark beanie hat.”

Witnesses or anyone who recognises the description of the dogs’ owner are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 or alternatively contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, quoting incident number: 25000022181.