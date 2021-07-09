Oops! Uninsured driver crashes £150,000 Lamborghini supercar on Northampton industrial estate

The wrecked £150,000 Lamborghini after November's smash in Moulton Park

This is what was left of a £150,000 supercar after an uninsured driver ever-so-slightly misjudged the gap on a Northampton industrial estate.

Amir Tariq was behind the wheel of the four-year-old Lamborghini Huracan LP-610 wrecked after he passed a line of cars parked on Lower Farm Road, Moulton Park.

Sadly for 33-year-old Tariq, the Lambo was wider than he thought and collided with a van coming the other way, ripping off a front wing and wheel.

The supercar suffered considerable damage to its front wing

Tariq, of Croughton Close, Northampton, was hit with a £1,000 court bill by magistrates but that was probably the least of his worries.

Court documents showed Tariq had passed parked vehicles when it was not safe to do so as a Mercedes Sprinter was driving in the oncoming carriageway and caused a collision on November 27 last year.

As well as having a 5.2litre engine capable of 610 horsepower and 200mph the Huracan is nearly seven inches wider than a standard Vauxhall Corsa.

Tariq was fined £220 for driving without due care and attention and £660 for having no third-party insurance. Prosecution costs and a surcharge to fund victim services took the total court bill to £1,058.