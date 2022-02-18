Parents and carers were given an virtual helping hand last month teaching how to keep kids safe from criminals who exploit, coerce, control, manipulate and use children and young people.

More than 200 tuned in to an online event hosted by Parents Against Child Exploitation (PACE) also featured speakers from Northamptonshire Police and children's charity Barnardo’s.

It was such a hit that more are being planned.

Youngsters from all sorts of backgrounds fall victim to County Lines drugs gangs

Detective Inspector Adrian Sharpe said: “We were pleased that so many people took the time to find out about this topic.

"Criminal exploitation of children can take many forms and is a growing issue across the UK — and it is happening here in Northamptonshire.

“Although some are more at risk than others, it doesn’t really matter where you’re from or your social background. Children from any community can be groomed into County Lines drugs gangs

"We want parents and carers to be able recognise the signs of child exploitation and know what to do if they suspect a child is at risk."

DI Sharpe was joined by colleagues Augusta Ryan and Lisa Curtis from Community Initiative to Reduce Violence (CIRV), a multi-agency intervention programme designed to reduce help those involved in gangs to live a crime-free life.

County Lines is a form of criminal exploitation in which criminals groom and manipulate children into committing criminal acts, such as drug dealing, on their behalf.

The youngsters do most of the work and take the most risk. The 'lines' refer to mobile phones that are used to control a young person who is delivering drugs, often to towns outside their home county.

DI Sharpe added: “We hope more parents, carers and professionals who work with children and young people will join us at future events.

"We had very positive feedback after last month’s event, 91 percent told us they had better awareness of the topic and 84 percent felt they could now speak confidently to their children about child exploitation.