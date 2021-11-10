One year on, police manhunt still on for thieves from £5 million Northamptonshire Apple heist

Thieves unloaded £5million-worth of Apple gadgets after tricking a truck driver into stopping on the M1

Detectives have not given up chasing a gang of brazen thieves behind what may be the biggest robbery ever seen in Northamptonshire.

The manhunt was launched one year ago today (November 10) when crooks hijacked a lorry carrying a whopping £5 million worth of Apple tech gear on the M1 near Crick.

They tricked a trucker into pulling over on a slip road at around 7.45pm then drove half-a-mile off the motorway to a nearby industrial area.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The driver and security guard were left tied up on an industrial estate close to junction 18

There they left the driver and a security guard tied up in Eldon Close, while the trailer containing 48 pallets believed to be stacked with iPhones, iPads, AirPods and watches was hitched to a waiting getaway truck.

No charges have yet been brought but detectives revealed that so far six people have been arrested and dozens quizzed over the daring hold-up.

A Northamptonshire Police spokesman this week said: "We can confirm that a thorough and complex investigation has been undertaken over the last year by the force’s Serious and Organised Crime Team.

"To date we have arrested six people and conducted a number of search warrants, arrests and interviews relating to these suspects.

"This investigation is still ongoing and enquiries continue to progress."

The force said that after the driver and security guard had been 'targeted and tied up', the lorry was driven to Eldon Close in Crick where the trailer was transferred to a waiting truck.

Robbers then drove the haul nine miles up the M1 to Lutterworth, just over the border in Leicestershire, where police believe the cargo of Apple gadgets were loaded into a third vehicle.