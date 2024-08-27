One person taken to hospital following late night serious assault in Wellingborough Road

Carly Odell
By Carly Odell

Assistant editor

Published 27th Aug 2024, 09:55 BST
A person has been taken to hospital following a late night serious assault in Wellingborough Road, Northampton.

The incident happened on Bank Holiday Monday (August 26) just before 10pm.

Police officers were called to the area to reports of a serious assault. Pedestrians and motorists were advised to avoid the area.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “One person has been taken to hospital but thankfully their injuries are not believed to be life threatening or life changing.”

Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Wellingborough Road. (Photo: Logan MacLeod).Police were called to reports of a serious assault in Wellingborough Road. (Photo: Logan MacLeod).
The road is open as normal this morning (Tuesday August 27).

Anyone with any information about the incident or anyone who captured it on video is asked to call police on 101 quoting incident number: 524 of 26/08/24.