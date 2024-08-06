'One person per scooter' warning issued to Voi riders across Northamptonshire as 70 fined or banned

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Voi e-scooter riders across Northamptonshire are being reminded that only one person should be on a scooter at a time.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warning from Northamptonshire Police, West and North Northamptonshire Councils and Voi comes after 70 people have been banned or fined in the last year for riding one of the rentable scooters with more than one person on board.

Anyone caught taking a passenger on a scooter could face a lifetime ban from Voi. Multiple riders on a scooter could also face prosecution, including fines and points on their driving licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also warn that if there is a collision involving more than one person on a single scooter, Voi’s insurers may look to recoup any third party payouts from all riders.

Voi and partners are warning Northamptonshire riders to stick to one person per scooter.

Matt O’Connell, Safer Roads Team Strategic Manager for Northamptonshire Police, said: “An e-scooter is not a toy. It is a vehicle designed to be ridden on the roads and therefore must be treated with care and responsibility.

“Anyone riding one in tandem is putting both riders as well as other road users at risk of serious injury or worse.”

Councillor Matt Binley, North Northamptonshire Council’s Executive Member for Highways, Travel and Assets, added: “On this occasion, we’re targeting multiple riders on one e-scooter, something we see far too often on the streets across Northamptonshire. Most e-scooter riders are sensible and follow the rules, keeping everyone safe, but there are a minority who break the rules, and we are urging users to stick to one rider per scooter or a risk ban and prosecution.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Phil Larratt, West Northamptonshire Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport continued: "Generally, riders are sensible and follow the rules by riding alone. However, unfortunately there are others who continue to put themselves and others in danger by riding with more than one person per e-scooter.

“We support Voi in cracking down severely on those who abuse the scheme. We need to work together to improve and ensure the safety of everyone.

Anyone who spots one of Voi’s coral-coloured e-scooters being ridden by more than one person can report it to report.voi.com or email [email protected], giving details of the time, location and if possible the scooter’s four-digit registration number, so that Voi can investigate and take action.