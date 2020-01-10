One Christmas drink-driver jailed and five more banned following Northamptonshire Police crackdown

The first wave of drink-drivers have been sentenced after being caught by Northamptonshire Police's Christmas crackdown.

Six people all appeared at Northampton Magistrates’ Court charged with driving whilst over the limit of alcohol:

Algars Aigars Bileskalns, aged 44, of St Andrew’s Road, Northampton, was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, disqualified from driving for 60 months and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £207.

Jeremiah Doona, aged 63, of Billing Aquadrome, Northampton, was given a 12 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £85.

Viorel Gheorghe, aged 31, of Thatchwell Court, Northampton, was given a 60 month driving disqualification and ordered to carry out an unpaid work requirement, a community order, complete a rehabilitation requirement and pay fines and costs totalling £175.

Gheorghe Gandrabur, aged 31, of St James Park Road, Northampton, was given a 16 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £541.

Ibrahim Zengi, aged 29, of The Ride, Enfield, was given a 16 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £726.

Sean Devine, aged 29, of Westfields Road, Corby, was given a 16 month driving disqualification and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £541.

The campaign was the third in which drivers charged with driving while under the influence of drink or drugs are publicly named by Northamptonshire Police.

Final figures for 2019 are due to be released next week but in 2018 officers carried out 1,798 breath tests across the county in December, resulting in 72 arrests for drink driving.