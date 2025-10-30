One arrest made as police uncover huge cannabis factory in former Northampton town centre casino

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 30th Oct 2025, 11:54 GMT
Huge cannabis factory discovered by police at former casino in Northampton town centre
One arrest has been made by police after officers discovered a huge cannabis factory in a former Northampton town centre casino.

Northamptonshire Police executed a warrant at the former Aspers casino in Commercial Street at around 9am on Thursday October 30.

Plants in various stages of growth were found across multiple floors of the building, according to police.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “Police officers executed a warrant at the old casino building in Commercial Street, Northampton, at about 9am this morning (October 30).

A huge cannabis factory has been found in the former Aspers casino in Northampton. Photo: Logan MacLeod.placeholder image
A huge cannabis factory has been found in the former Aspers casino in Northampton. Photo: Logan MacLeod.

“A large cannabis grow was discovered inside with plants in various stages of growth across multiple floors.

“One arrest has been made and officers are now working to clear the location and make the building safe.”

