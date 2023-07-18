One arrest made as more than 40 vehicles stopped in day of action on A43 in Northamptonshire

One arrest was made and more than a dozen vehicles became subject to immediate prohibition orders after a day of action on the A43 in Northamptonshire.

Police officers from Northamptonshire Police’s Forensic Collision Investigation Unit held the day of action on July 6 and stopped 41 goods vehicles, which were escorted to check sites near Brackley and Towcester.

Once at the check sites, officers from the various agencies checked for offences, and of those stopped, 19 vehicles - just under half - were found to be fully compliant with relevant licences and considered to be in a roadworthy condition.

Northamptonshire Police held a day of action on the A43.

The results from the day of action:

One driver – a 31-year-old man from Brackley – was arrested on suspicion of driving while under the influence of drugs and possession of a Class B drug. He was released on police bail pending further investigation.

18 vehicles were issued with immediate prohibition notices, which prevented the drivers from continuing their journeys until the defects and offences had been rectified, which included defective brakes and tyres.

Eight drivers were given delayed prohibition notices for minor defects. This means that although the driver can continue with their journey, the owner of the vehicle is given up to 10 days to fix the defect before the vehicle is inspected again.

Two drivers were issued with inspection notices, which advises the owner of the vehicle of minor defects, in the same way as an MOT advisory. This included a fuel leak and defective exhaust.

Two drivers were reported to the Health & Safety Executive for breaches of the ADR – which is the European Agreement concerning the international carriage of dangerous goods by road – for not having essential and required personal protection equipment, a defective tyre and incorrect emergency contact details.

Three vehicles were seized (no insurance, no licence, no tax), while other drivers were issued with fixed penalty or prohibition notices for the other offences, including not wearing a seat belt, insecure and overweight loads.

Northamptonshire Police forensic collision investigator and specialist vehicle examiner, PC Chris Gray, said: “Road safety is everyone’s responsibility, and it is disappointing that just over half the vehicles stopped were not in a roadworthy condition.

“Improving safety on our roads is a force priority and with the support from our partners, we will continue to hold these days of action to ensure people using our roads are doing so both legally and responsibly.”