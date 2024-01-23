On-hire JCB excavator stolen from A509 Wollaston bypass near Wellingborough
An on-hire JCB excavator, left by the side of the Wollaston bypass, has been stolen.
Police are appealing for witnesses after the equipment valued at £8,000 was stolen from the roadside on the A509.
They believe the 5-tonne machine, on hire from Sunbelt Rentals, was loaded on to a small lorry sometime between 5.30pm on Friday, January 19 and 8am on Sunday, January 21.
A police spokesman said: “It is believed the 5-tonne machine, which was on hire from Sunbelt Rentals, was loaded on to a small 7.5 tonne white lorry sometime between 5.30pm on Friday, January 19 and 8am on Sunday, January 21. The lorry drove off towards Wellingborough.
"Officers believe that the theft of the excavator would have caused slight traffic disruption as it was removed from the roadside and are appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.”
Anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between the stated times or who may have been offered a JCB excavator for sale in unusual circumstances should contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 24000042476.