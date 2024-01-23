Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An on-hire JCB excavator, left by the side of the Wollaston bypass, has been stolen.

Police are appealing for witnesses after the equipment valued at £8,000 was stolen from the roadside on the A509.

They believe the 5-tonne machine, on hire from Sunbelt Rentals, was loaded on to a small lorry sometime between 5.30pm on Friday, January 19 and 8am on Sunday, January 21.

"Officers believe that the theft of the excavator would have caused slight traffic disruption as it was removed from the roadside and are appealing for anyone who may have dash-cam footage of the incident.”