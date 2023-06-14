Ofsted: Parents are ‘happy’ with children’s experiences at Northampton nursery graded ‘good’ in all areas

Nursery staff have been commended for their attentiveness and teamwork at a school-based Northampton day care in a glowing Ofsted report.

Collingtree Day Nursery, based at Collingtree Church of England Primary School in Lodge Avenue, was graded ‘good’ in all areas following a visit from Ofsted inspectors last month.

In a report published today (June 14), Ofsted said: “Staff recognise when children try hard, and they give them lots of praise for their efforts and achievements. The positive relationships between the staff and children help promote children's feelings of well-being and belonging in the nursery.”

Collingtree Day Nursery has been graded 'good' in all areas by Ofsted.

Children’s confidence and self esteem are promoted and they respond well to staff’s “gentle but clear” reminders to be kind and respectful towards others, the Ofsted inspector found.

Staff were praised for being “attentive” towards all children, encouraging independence, providing positive interactions during activities and keeping children “curious and motivated” to try new experiences.

An inspector found that staff work well together and feel “supported” by their manager and this results in nursery routines “running smoothly” during the day. Consistently implemented routines ensure that children know when it is time to tidy away and time for outside play and group time.

To improve to outstanding, Collingtree Day Nursery needs to ensure staff help children to develop their conversational skills more and ensure that ‘group time’ meets the needs of all children participating so they do not become distracted.

Parents are “happy” with their children’s experiences at Collingtree Day Nursery, according to Ofsted.

The report states: “Staff find out from parents about what children do at home and plan a range of activities that broaden children's experiences. For example, staff arrange visits to a local care home, where children are getting to know the elderly residents, who read stories to them.”

Collingtree Day Nursery registered in 2020 under the Blue Bears Nurseries Partnership.

