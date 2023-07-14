Officers hunt down and arrest man in Northampton as part of Met Police investigation

Police arrested a 37-year-old man on a busy road in Northampton as part of a Met Police investigation – here's why.

Northants Police force hunted down a the man on the A4500 Weedon Road, near Upton, on Wednesday (July 12) at around 3.15pm.

This police sting caused huge traffic jams in the area, leaving many on social media asking what was happening.

The incident happened on the A4500 near Upton on Wednesday (July 12) at around 3pm

Northamptonshire Police said: “This looks to be a stop conducted as part of a Metropolitan Police theft investigation. A 37-year-old man from Bracknell was arrested on suspicion of theft and has since been released on bail.”